UK: Ucommune International Ltd
1.05 USD 0.01 (0.96%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UK 환율이 오늘 0.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.01이고 고가는 1.07이었습니다.
Ucommune International Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
1.01 1.07
년간 변동
0.90 1.69
- 이전 종가
- 1.04
- 시가
- 1.05
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- 저가
- 1.01
- 고가
- 1.07
- 볼륨
- 61
- 일일 변동
- 0.96%
- 월 변동
- 8.25%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.25%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.00%
20 9월, 토요일