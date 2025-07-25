Currencies / UK
UK: Ucommune International Ltd
1.03 USD 0.05 (4.63%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UK exchange rate has changed by -4.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.00 and at a high of 1.08.
Follow Ucommune International Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UK News
- UK and US agree $42 billion tech pact to mark Trump's visit
- Nvidia announces massive UK investment, including tens of thousands of AI GPUs
- Microsoft plans $30 billion investment for UK ahead of Trump state visit
- UK Puts on Hold Efforts to Negotiate End to US Tariffs on Steel
- US Tech Giants Race to Spend Billions in UK AI Push
- US financial giants boost UK investments and jobs
- US urged UK to offer a better deal on drug pricing to pharma companies
- “I love being the little guy” – Cawston Press MD Steve Kearns on challenging bigger rivals in UK soft drinks
- Ukraine is betting on this Western country to build thousands of its interceptor drones
- UK economic growth ground to a halt in July
- Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Ramps up UK Expansion with Flowbird Smart City Pact
- Pound falls as UK long-term borrowing costs hit highest level since 1998
- UK Markets Slide as Debt Angst Drives 30-Year Yield to 1998 High
- Eli Lilly temporarily halts UK shipments of weight-loss drug Mounjaro
- UK hands bioethanol to the US while luxury cars cash in
- “This is a merger out of distress, not progression” – can ABF-Hovis deal bolster UK bread businesses?
- Lidl nears overtaking Morrisons in UK grocery market
- 3 charts show Shein's big leaps in a key market ahead of its IPO
- Ukrainian soldiers are being trained for bomb-dropping drones — with water balloons
- IMF lifts U.S. growth outlook on lower tariffs and upbeat markets
- I saw Oasis on their reunion tour. Drinks were expensive, merch was extortionate — but the experience was priceless.
- India-UK FTA to boost accountancy services: ICAI president
- Bitcoin Adoption: UK-Based The Smarter Web Company Adds 225 BTC To Its Holdings
- UK-Based Satsuma Technology Raises $135 Million To Accelerate Bitcoin Purchases
Daily Range
1.00 1.08
Year Range
0.90 1.69
- Previous Close
- 1.08
- Open
- 1.08
- Bid
- 1.03
- Ask
- 1.33
- Low
- 1.00
- High
- 1.08
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- -4.63%
- Month Change
- 6.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.04%
- Year Change
- -31.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev