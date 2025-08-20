通貨 / UK
UK: Ucommune International Ltd
1.04 USD 0.01 (0.97%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UKの今日の為替レートは、0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.00の安値と1.05の高値で取引されました。
Ucommune International Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.00 1.05
1年のレンジ
0.90 1.69
- 以前の終値
- 1.03
- 始値
- 1.00
- 買値
- 1.04
- 買値
- 1.34
- 安値
- 1.00
- 高値
- 1.05
- 出来高
- 101
- 1日の変化
- 0.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.14%
- 1年の変化
- -30.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K