TRIP
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc
18.83 USD 0.31 (1.62%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
TRIP fiyatı bugün -1.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.16 aralığında işlem gördü.
TripAdvisor Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
TRIP haberleri
Günlük aralık
18.57 20.16
Yıllık aralık
10.43 20.16
- Önceki kapanış
- 19.14
- Açılış
- 19.37
- Satış
- 18.83
- Alış
- 19.13
- Düşük
- 18.57
- Yüksek
- 20.16
- Hacim
- 10.067 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.62%
- Aylık değişim
- 10.57%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 34.60%
- Yıllık değişim
- 28.71%
21 Eylül, Pazar