TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc

18.83 USD 0.31 (1.62%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TRIP fiyatı bugün -1.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.16 aralığında işlem gördü.

TripAdvisor Inc hareketlerini izleyin.

Günlük aralık
18.57 20.16
Yıllık aralık
10.43 20.16
Önceki kapanış
19.14
Açılış
19.37
Satış
18.83
Alış
19.13
Düşük
18.57
Yüksek
20.16
Hacim
10.067 K
Günlük değişim
-1.62%
Aylık değişim
10.57%
6 aylık değişim
34.60%
Yıllık değişim
28.71%
21 Eylül, Pazar