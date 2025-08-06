통화 / TRIP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc
18.83 USD 0.31 (1.62%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TRIP 환율이 오늘 -1.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.57이고 고가는 20.16이었습니다.
TripAdvisor Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRIP News
- 트립어드바이저, 주가 52주 신고가 경신: 19.52달러
- Tripadvisor stock hits 52-week high at 19.52 USD
- Tripadvisor: A Potentially Bountiful Trip To Unlocking More Valuation (NASDAQ:TRIP)
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- Tripadvisor at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Shift to Experiences
- What will Google Search remedies mean for online travel?
- Exclusive-Starboard built big stake in BILL Holdings, may run board fight
- With Few Airline Stocks Forming Good Charts, Consider This Alternative
- This Activist Investor Ramped Up Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stake by 50% in Q2 - TipRanks.com
- TripAdvisor stock price target raised to $13 by CFRA amid mixed outlook
- TripAdvisor stock price target raised to $19 from $18 at UBS on margin beat
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on TripAdvisor stock amid activist interest
- TripAdvisor stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Bernstein SocGen
- BMO Capital reiterates Market Perform rating on TripAdvisor stock
- TripAdvisor stock price target raised to $25 from $24 at Goldman Sachs
- TripAdvisor Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue up 6.4% as Viator and TheFork lead growth
- TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Tripadvisor earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- ABNB Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Drop
- Jobless Claims Increased More Than Expected
- Jobless Claims, Q2 Productivity, Q2 Earnings All Higher
- Groupon (GRPN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
일일 변동 비율
18.57 20.16
년간 변동
10.43 20.16
- 이전 종가
- 19.14
- 시가
- 19.37
- Bid
- 18.83
- Ask
- 19.13
- 저가
- 18.57
- 고가
- 20.16
- 볼륨
- 10.067 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.62%
- 월 변동
- 10.57%
- 6개월 변동
- 34.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.71%
20 9월, 토요일