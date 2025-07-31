Moedas / TRIP
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc
18.74 USD 0.23 (1.24%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRIP para hoje mudou para 1.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.57 e o mais alto foi 18.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TripAdvisor Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
18.57 18.86
Faixa anual
10.43 19.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.51
- Open
- 18.61
- Bid
- 18.74
- Ask
- 19.04
- Low
- 18.57
- High
- 18.86
- Volume
- 1.616 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.95%
- Mudança anual
- 28.09%
