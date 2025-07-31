Währungen / TRIP
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc
19.68 USD 0.54 (2.82%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TRIP hat sich für heute um 2.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 19.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TripAdvisor Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TRIP News
Tagesspanne
19.15 19.82
Jahresspanne
10.43 19.82
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 19.14
- Eröffnung
- 19.37
- Bid
- 19.68
- Ask
- 19.98
- Tief
- 19.15
- Hoch
- 19.82
- Volumen
- 523
- Tagesänderung
- 2.82%
- Monatsänderung
- 15.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 40.67%
- Jahresänderung
- 34.52%
