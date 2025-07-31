KurseKategorien
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc

19.68 USD 0.54 (2.82%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TRIP hat sich für heute um 2.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 19.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die TripAdvisor Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
19.15 19.82
Jahresspanne
10.43 19.82
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
19.14
Eröffnung
19.37
Bid
19.68
Ask
19.98
Tief
19.15
Hoch
19.82
Volumen
523
Tagesänderung
2.82%
Monatsänderung
15.56%
6-Monatsänderung
40.67%
Jahresänderung
34.52%
