货币 / TRIP
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc
18.60 USD 0.54 (2.99%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRIP汇率已更改2.99%。当日，交易品种以低点17.95和高点18.79进行交易。
关注TripAdvisor Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.95 18.79
年范围
10.43 19.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.06
- 开盘价
- 18.06
- 卖价
- 18.60
- 买价
- 18.90
- 最低价
- 17.95
- 最高价
- 18.79
- 交易量
- 2.842 K
- 日变化
- 2.99%
- 月变化
- 9.22%
- 6个月变化
- 32.95%
- 年变化
- 27.14%
