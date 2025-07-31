クォートセクション
通貨 / TRIP
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc

19.14 USD 0.63 (3.40%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TRIPの今日の為替レートは、3.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.57の安値と19.17の高値で取引されました。

TripAdvisor Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.57 19.17
1年のレンジ
10.43 19.17
以前の終値
18.51
始値
18.61
買値
19.14
買値
19.44
安値
18.57
高値
19.17
出来高
6.736 K
1日の変化
3.40%
1ヶ月の変化
12.39%
6ヶ月の変化
36.81%
1年の変化
30.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K