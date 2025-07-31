通貨 / TRIP
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc
19.14 USD 0.63 (3.40%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRIPの今日の為替レートは、3.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.57の安値と19.17の高値で取引されました。
TripAdvisor Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
18.57 19.17
1年のレンジ
10.43 19.17
- 以前の終値
- 18.51
- 始値
- 18.61
- 買値
- 19.14
- 買値
- 19.44
- 安値
- 18.57
- 高値
- 19.17
- 出来高
- 6.736 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.81%
- 1年の変化
- 30.83%
