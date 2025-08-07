Valute / TRIP
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc
18.83 USD 0.31 (1.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRIP ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.57 e ad un massimo di 20.16.
Segui le dinamiche di TripAdvisor Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TRIP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.57 20.16
Intervallo Annuale
10.43 20.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.14
- Apertura
- 19.37
- Bid
- 18.83
- Ask
- 19.13
- Minimo
- 18.57
- Massimo
- 20.16
- Volume
- 10.067 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.71%
20 settembre, sabato