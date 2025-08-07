QuotazioniSezioni
TRIP: TripAdvisor Inc

18.83 USD 0.31 (1.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRIP ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.57 e ad un massimo di 20.16.

Segui le dinamiche di TripAdvisor Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.57 20.16
Intervallo Annuale
10.43 20.16
Chiusura Precedente
19.14
Apertura
19.37
Bid
18.83
Ask
19.13
Minimo
18.57
Massimo
20.16
Volume
10.067 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.62%
Variazione Mensile
10.57%
Variazione Semestrale
34.60%
Variazione Annuale
28.71%
20 settembre, sabato