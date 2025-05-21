FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / TNGX
TNGX: Tango Therapeutics Inc

7.60 USD 0.27 (3.43%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TNGX fiyatı bugün -3.43% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.98 aralığında işlem gördü.

Tango Therapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır.

TNGX haberleri

Günlük aralık
7.57 7.98
Yıllık aralık
1.03 8.04
Önceki kapanış
7.87
Açılış
7.89
Satış
7.60
Alış
7.90
Düşük
7.57
Yüksek
7.98
Hacim
5.801 K
Günlük değişim
-3.43%
Aylık değişim
14.98%
6 aylık değişim
450.72%
Yıllık değişim
-0.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar