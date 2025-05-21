Valute / TNGX
TNGX: Tango Therapeutics Inc
7.60 USD 0.27 (3.43%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TNGX ha avuto una variazione del -3.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.57 e ad un massimo di 7.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Tango Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TNGX News
- Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Soars 7.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tango Therapeutics chief legal officer Douglas Barry to resign in September
- Piper Sandler initiates Tango Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Tango (TNGX) Q2 Revenue Drops 52%
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Tango Therapeutics earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Could Rally 61.46%: Here's is How to Trade
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Does Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Have the Potential to Rally 75.89% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Tango Therapeutics stock
- Tango Therapeutics doses first patient in cancer drug combo trial
- Sarepta Therapeutics, KULR Technology Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
- Quanex Building Products, Manchester United, Byrna Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Tango Therapeutics to Participate in the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
- Tango Therapeutics starts trial for brain cancer drug
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.57 7.98
Intervallo Annuale
1.03 8.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.87
- Apertura
- 7.89
- Bid
- 7.60
- Ask
- 7.90
- Minimo
- 7.57
- Massimo
- 7.98
- Volume
- 5.801 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 450.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.65%
