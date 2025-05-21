QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TNGX
Tornare a Azioni

TNGX: Tango Therapeutics Inc

7.60 USD 0.27 (3.43%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TNGX ha avuto una variazione del -3.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.57 e ad un massimo di 7.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Tango Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TNGX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.57 7.98
Intervallo Annuale
1.03 8.04
Chiusura Precedente
7.87
Apertura
7.89
Bid
7.60
Ask
7.90
Minimo
7.57
Massimo
7.98
Volume
5.801 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.43%
Variazione Mensile
14.98%
Variazione Semestrale
450.72%
Variazione Annuale
-0.65%
20 settembre, sabato