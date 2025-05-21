通貨 / TNGX
TNGX: Tango Therapeutics Inc
7.87 USD 0.25 (3.28%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TNGXの今日の為替レートは、3.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.65の安値と8.04の高値で取引されました。
Tango Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TNGX News
- Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Soars 7.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tango Therapeutics chief legal officer Douglas Barry to resign in September
- Piper Sandler initiates Tango Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Tango (TNGX) Q2 Revenue Drops 52%
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Tango Therapeutics earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Could Rally 61.46%: Here's is How to Trade
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Does Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Have the Potential to Rally 75.89% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Tango Therapeutics stock
- Tango Therapeutics doses first patient in cancer drug combo trial
- Sarepta Therapeutics, KULR Technology Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
- Quanex Building Products, Manchester United, Byrna Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Tango Therapeutics to Participate in the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
- Tango Therapeutics starts trial for brain cancer drug
1日のレンジ
7.65 8.04
1年のレンジ
1.03 8.04
- 以前の終値
- 7.62
- 始値
- 7.72
- 買値
- 7.87
- 買値
- 8.17
- 安値
- 7.65
- 高値
- 8.04
- 出来高
- 8.523 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 470.29%
- 1年の変化
- 2.88%
