货币 / TNGX
TNGX: Tango Therapeutics Inc
7.76 USD 0.41 (5.58%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TNGX汇率已更改5.58%。当日，交易品种以低点7.30和高点7.95进行交易。
关注Tango Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TNGX新闻
- Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Soars 7.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tango Therapeutics chief legal officer Douglas Barry to resign in September
- Piper Sandler initiates Tango Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Tango (TNGX) Q2 Revenue Drops 52%
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Tango Therapeutics earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Could Rally 61.46%: Here's is How to Trade
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Does Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Have the Potential to Rally 75.89% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Tango Therapeutics stock
- Tango Therapeutics doses first patient in cancer drug combo trial
- Sarepta Therapeutics, KULR Technology Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
- Quanex Building Products, Manchester United, Byrna Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Tango Therapeutics to Participate in the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
- Tango Therapeutics starts trial for brain cancer drug
日范围
7.30 7.95
年范围
1.03 7.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.35
- 开盘价
- 7.38
- 卖价
- 7.76
- 买价
- 8.06
- 最低价
- 7.30
- 最高价
- 7.95
- 交易量
- 4.034 K
- 日变化
- 5.58%
- 月变化
- 17.40%
- 6个月变化
- 462.32%
- 年变化
- 1.44%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值