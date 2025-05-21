통화 / TNGX
TNGX: Tango Therapeutics Inc
7.60 USD 0.27 (3.43%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TNGX 환율이 오늘 -3.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.57이고 고가는 7.98이었습니다.
Tango Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TNGX News
일일 변동 비율
7.57 7.98
년간 변동
1.03 8.04
- 이전 종가
- 7.87
- 시가
- 7.89
- Bid
- 7.60
- Ask
- 7.90
- 저가
- 7.57
- 고가
- 7.98
- 볼륨
- 5.801 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.43%
- 월 변동
- 14.98%
- 6개월 변동
- 450.72%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.65%
20 9월, 토요일