Devises / TNGX
TNGX: Tango Therapeutics Inc
7.60 USD 0.27 (3.43%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TNGX a changé de -3.43% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 7.57 et à un maximum de 7.98.
Suivez la dynamique Tango Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TNGX Nouvelles
- Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Soars 7.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tango Therapeutics chief legal officer Douglas Barry to resign in September
- Piper Sandler initiates Tango Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Tango (TNGX) Q2 Revenue Drops 52%
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Tango Therapeutics earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Could Rally 61.46%: Here's is How to Trade
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Does Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Have the Potential to Rally 75.89% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Tango Therapeutics stock
- Tango Therapeutics doses first patient in cancer drug combo trial
- Sarepta Therapeutics, KULR Technology Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
- Quanex Building Products, Manchester United, Byrna Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Tango Therapeutics to Participate in the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
- Tango Therapeutics starts trial for brain cancer drug
Range quotidien
7.57 7.98
Range Annuel
1.03 8.04
- Clôture Précédente
- 7.87
- Ouverture
- 7.89
- Bid
- 7.60
- Ask
- 7.90
- Plus Bas
- 7.57
- Plus Haut
- 7.98
- Volume
- 5.801 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.43%
- Changement Mensuel
- 14.98%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 450.72%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.65%
20 septembre, samedi