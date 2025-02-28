FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / TMCI
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

TMCI: Treace Medical Concepts Inc

6.89 USD 0.30 (4.17%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TMCI fiyatı bugün -4.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 6.88 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.29 aralığında işlem gördü.

Treace Medical Concepts Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TMCI haberleri

Günlük aralık
6.88 7.29
Yıllık aralık
4.54 10.79
Önceki kapanış
7.19
Açılış
7.29
Satış
6.89
Alış
7.19
Düşük
6.88
Yüksek
7.29
Hacim
807
Günlük değişim
-4.17%
Aylık değişim
-5.23%
6 aylık değişim
-17.39%
Yıllık değişim
18.79%
21 Eylül, Pazar