TMCI: Treace Medical Concepts Inc
7.16 USD 0.12 (1.70%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TMCI para hoje mudou para 1.70%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.97 e o mais alto foi 7.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Treace Medical Concepts Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TMCI Notícias
- Truist Securities raises Treace Medical price target to $8 on new products
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NASDAQ:TMCI)
- Treace Medical (TMCI) Q2 Revenue Up 7%
- Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Treace reports positive 4-year results for bunion correction procedure
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Attention Long-Term Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI) Shareholders: Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf
- Notice to Long-Term Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI) Shareholders: Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Treace Medical Concepts: No Solid Footing (NASDAQ:TMCI)
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
6.97 7.41
Faixa anual
4.54 10.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.04
- Open
- 7.07
- Bid
- 7.16
- Ask
- 7.46
- Low
- 6.97
- High
- 7.41
- Volume
- 216
- Mudança diária
- 1.70%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.15%
- Mudança anual
- 23.45%
