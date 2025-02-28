통화 / TMCI
TMCI: Treace Medical Concepts Inc
6.89 USD 0.30 (4.17%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TMCI 환율이 오늘 -4.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.88이고 고가는 7.29이었습니다.
Treace Medical Concepts Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TMCI News
- Truist Securities raises Treace Medical price target to $8 on new products
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NASDAQ:TMCI)
- Treace Medical (TMCI) Q2 Revenue Up 7%
- Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Treace reports positive 4-year results for bunion correction procedure
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Treace Medical Concepts: No Solid Footing (NASDAQ:TMCI)
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
6.88 7.29
년간 변동
4.54 10.79
- 이전 종가
- 7.19
- 시가
- 7.29
- Bid
- 6.89
- Ask
- 7.19
- 저가
- 6.88
- 고가
- 7.29
- 볼륨
- 807
- 일일 변동
- -4.17%
- 월 변동
- -5.23%
- 6개월 변동
- -17.39%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.79%
20 9월, 토요일