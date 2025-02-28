通貨 / TMCI
TMCI: Treace Medical Concepts Inc
7.19 USD 0.15 (2.13%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TMCIの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.97の安値と7.41の高値で取引されました。
Treace Medical Concepts Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TMCI News
1日のレンジ
6.97 7.41
1年のレンジ
4.54 10.79
- 以前の終値
- 7.04
- 始値
- 7.07
- 買値
- 7.19
- 買値
- 7.49
- 安値
- 6.97
- 高値
- 7.41
- 出来高
- 568
- 1日の変化
- 2.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.79%
- 1年の変化
- 23.97%
