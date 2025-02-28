Currencies / TMCI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TMCI: Treace Medical Concepts Inc
7.07 USD 0.15 (2.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TMCI exchange rate has changed by -2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.06 and at a high of 7.29.
Follow Treace Medical Concepts Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TMCI News
- Truist Securities raises Treace Medical price target to $8 on new products
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NASDAQ:TMCI)
- Treace Medical (TMCI) Q2 Revenue Up 7%
- Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Treace reports positive 4-year results for bunion correction procedure
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Attention Long-Term Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI) Shareholders: Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf
- Notice to Long-Term Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI) Shareholders: Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Again Alerts Investors of The Pending Securities Class Action Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors of The Pending Securities Class Action Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors of The Pending Securities Class Action Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of The Pending Class Action Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Remind Investors of The Ongoing Securities Class Action Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors There Is an Ongoing Securities Class Action Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Remind Investors It Has Filed a Securities Class Action Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI)
- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of The Securities Class Action That Has Been Filed Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (™CI)
- Treace Medical Concepts: No Solid Footing (NASDAQ:TMCI)
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
7.06 7.29
Year Range
4.54 10.79
- Previous Close
- 7.22
- Open
- 7.20
- Bid
- 7.07
- Ask
- 7.37
- Low
- 7.06
- High
- 7.29
- Volume
- 580
- Daily Change
- -2.08%
- Month Change
- -2.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.23%
- Year Change
- 21.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%