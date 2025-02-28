Währungen / TMCI
TMCI: Treace Medical Concepts Inc
7.19 USD 0.15 (2.13%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TMCI hat sich für heute um 2.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Treace Medical Concepts Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TMCI News
- Truist Securities raises Treace Medical price target to $8 on new products
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NASDAQ:TMCI)
- Treace Medical (TMCI) Q2 Revenue Up 7%
- Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Treace reports positive 4-year results for bunion correction procedure
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Treace Medical Concepts: No Solid Footing (NASDAQ:TMCI)
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
6.97 7.41
Jahresspanne
4.54 10.79
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.04
- Eröffnung
- 7.07
- Bid
- 7.19
- Ask
- 7.49
- Tief
- 6.97
- Hoch
- 7.41
- Volumen
- 568
- Tagesänderung
- 2.13%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.10%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -13.79%
- Jahresänderung
- 23.97%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K