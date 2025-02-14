FiyatlarBölümler
TIXT: TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares

4.49 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TIXT fiyatı bugün -0.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 4.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 4.51 aralığında işlem gördü.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
4.49 4.51
Yıllık aralık
2.13 4.56
Önceki kapanış
4.50
Açılış
4.51
Satış
4.49
Alış
4.79
Düşük
4.49
Yüksek
4.51
Hacim
455
Günlük değişim
-0.22%
Aylık değişim
0.45%
6 aylık değişim
70.72%
Yıllık değişim
15.13%
21 Eylül, Pazar