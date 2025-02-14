Currencies / TIXT
TIXT: TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
4.49 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TIXT exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.48 and at a high of 4.53.
Follow TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TIXT News
- Scotiabank raises Telus International price target to $4.50 on acquisition deal
- Telus International stock rating downgraded to Hold by Stifel on acquisition
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- TELUS International soars 63% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- TELUS Digital (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates (Revised)
- Earnings call transcript: TELUS International Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Expectations
- Telus International (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- TELUS International earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Telus Digital Q2 revenue rises 7%, but stock dips on earnings miss
- TELUS International surges 70% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value alert
- National Bank Financial downgrades Telus International stock on limited upside
- Barclays favors Rogers in struggling Canadian telecom sector
- Telus International shares surge following buyout proposal from parent Telus Corp
- Telus offers to fully own digital unit for greater control of AI capabilities
- PVH Cuts Earnings Outlook, Joins ChargePoint, BitFuFu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA)
- TELUS International: AI Offerings Show No Competitive Advantages (NYSE:TIXT)
- Telus launches C$70 billion investment targeting fibre, 5G, AI and rural access
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- TIXT DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TIXT
- TIXT FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TIXT
- TELUS International: Mediocre Q4, But Investors Perhaps Seeing Cashflow Game (TIXT)
Daily Range
4.48 4.53
Year Range
2.13 4.56
- Previous Close
- 4.50
- Open
- 4.50
- Bid
- 4.49
- Ask
- 4.79
- Low
- 4.48
- High
- 4.53
- Volume
- 1.510 K
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 70.72%
- Year Change
- 15.13%
