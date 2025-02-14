通貨 / TIXT
TIXT: TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
4.50 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TIXTの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.49の安値と4.52の高値で取引されました。
TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TIXT News
- Scotiabank raises Telus International price target to $4.50 on acquisition deal
- Telus International stock rating downgraded to Hold by Stifel on acquisition
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- TELUS Internationalの株価、InvestingProの4月フェアバリュー警告後に63%上昇
- TELUS International soars 63% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- TELUS Digital (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates (Revised)
- Earnings call transcript: TELUS International Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Expectations
- Telus International (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- TELUS International earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Telus Digital Q2 revenue rises 7%, but stock dips on earnings miss
- TELUS International surges 70% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value alert
- National Bank Financial downgrades Telus International stock on limited upside
- Barclays favors Rogers in struggling Canadian telecom sector
- Telus International shares surge following buyout proposal from parent Telus Corp
- Telus offers to fully own digital unit for greater control of AI capabilities
- PVH Cuts Earnings Outlook, Joins ChargePoint, BitFuFu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA)
- TELUS International: AI Offerings Show No Competitive Advantages (NYSE:TIXT)
- Telus launches C$70 billion investment targeting fibre, 5G, AI and rural access
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- TIXT DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TIXT
- TIXT FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TIXT
- TELUS International: Mediocre Q4, But Investors Perhaps Seeing Cashflow Game (TIXT)
1日のレンジ
4.49 4.52
1年のレンジ
2.13 4.56
- 以前の終値
- 4.50
- 始値
- 4.49
- 買値
- 4.50
- 買値
- 4.80
- 安値
- 4.49
- 高値
- 4.52
- 出来高
- 854
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 71.10%
- 1年の変化
- 15.38%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K