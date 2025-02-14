Moedas / TIXT
TIXT: TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
4.50 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TIXT para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.49 e o mais alto foi 4.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIXT Notícias
- Scotiabank raises Telus International price target to $4.50 on acquisition deal
- Telus International stock rating downgraded to Hold by Stifel on acquisition
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- TELUS International soars 63% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- TELUS Digital (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates (Revised)
- Earnings call transcript: TELUS International Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Expectations
- Telus International (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- TELUS International earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Telus Digital Q2 revenue rises 7%, but stock dips on earnings miss
- TELUS International surges 70% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value alert
- National Bank Financial downgrades Telus International stock on limited upside
- Barclays favors Rogers in struggling Canadian telecom sector
- Telus International shares surge following buyout proposal from parent Telus Corp
- Telus offers to fully own digital unit for greater control of AI capabilities
- PVH Cuts Earnings Outlook, Joins ChargePoint, BitFuFu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA)
- TELUS International: AI Offerings Show No Competitive Advantages (NYSE:TIXT)
- Telus launches C$70 billion investment targeting fibre, 5G, AI and rural access
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- TIXT DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TIXT
- TIXT FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TIXT
- TELUS International: Mediocre Q4, But Investors Perhaps Seeing Cashflow Game (TIXT)
Faixa diária
4.49 4.52
Faixa anual
2.13 4.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.50
- Open
- 4.49
- Bid
- 4.50
- Ask
- 4.80
- Low
- 4.49
- High
- 4.52
- Volume
- 430
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 71.10%
- Mudança anual
- 15.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh