货币 / TIXT
TIXT: TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
4.50 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TIXT汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点4.49和高点4.51进行交易。
关注TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TIXT新闻
日范围
4.49 4.51
年范围
2.13 4.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.49
- 开盘价
- 4.50
- 卖价
- 4.50
- 买价
- 4.80
- 最低价
- 4.49
- 最高价
- 4.51
- 交易量
- 403
- 日变化
- 0.22%
- 月变化
- 0.67%
- 6个月变化
- 71.10%
- 年变化
- 15.38%
