Valute / TIXT
TIXT: TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares
4.49 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TIXT ha avuto una variazione del -0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.49 e ad un massimo di 4.51.
Segui le dinamiche di TELUS International (Cda) Inc Subordinate Voting Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TIXT News
- Scotiabank raises Telus International price target to $4.50 on acquisition deal
- Telus International stock rating downgraded to Hold by Stifel on acquisition
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- TELUS International soars 63% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- TELUS Digital (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates (Revised)
- Earnings call transcript: TELUS International Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Expectations
- Telus International (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- TELUS International earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Telus Digital Q2 revenue rises 7%, but stock dips on earnings miss
- TELUS International surges 70% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value alert
- National Bank Financial downgrades Telus International stock on limited upside
- Barclays favors Rogers in struggling Canadian telecom sector
- Telus International shares surge following buyout proposal from parent Telus Corp
- Telus offers to fully own digital unit for greater control of AI capabilities
- PVH Cuts Earnings Outlook, Joins ChargePoint, BitFuFu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA)
- TELUS International: AI Offerings Show No Competitive Advantages (NYSE:TIXT)
- Telus launches C$70 billion investment targeting fibre, 5G, AI and rural access
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- TIXT DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TIXT
- TIXT FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 31 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TIXT
- TELUS International: Mediocre Q4, But Investors Perhaps Seeing Cashflow Game (TIXT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.49 4.51
Intervallo Annuale
2.13 4.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.50
- Apertura
- 4.51
- Bid
- 4.49
- Ask
- 4.79
- Minimo
- 4.49
- Massimo
- 4.51
- Volume
- 455
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 70.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.13%
20 settembre, sabato