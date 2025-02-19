Dövizler / TCMD
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
TCMD: Tactile Systems Technology Inc
14.06 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
TCMD fiyatı bugün -0.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.15 aralığında işlem gördü.
Tactile Systems Technology Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TCMD haberleri
- Should Value Investors Buy Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock?
- LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Right Now?
- Dodd, Tactile Systems CEO, sells $95k in TCMD stock
- Is Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
- Tactile Systems Technology stock rises after beating Q2 estimates
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Tactile Systems Q2 2025 misses EPS, beats revenue
- Tactile Systems earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tactile Systems (TCMD) Q2 Revenue Up 8%
- DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Tactile Systems at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth in Healthcare
- Tactile Systems at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Tactile Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
- Tactile Systems Stock Tumbles As Q1 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations - Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD)
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; US Trade Deficit Widens In March - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC)
- Tactile Systems stock tumbles after Q1 miss
- Tactile Systems Technology: Interesting Devices Company, Need More Clarity (NASDAQ:TCMD)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter - ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK), RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)
- This Workday Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO), Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Günlük aralık
13.84 14.15
Yıllık aralık
8.61 21.10
- Önceki kapanış
- 14.09
- Açılış
- 14.12
- Satış
- 14.06
- Alış
- 14.36
- Düşük
- 13.84
- Yüksek
- 14.15
- Hacim
- 589
- Günlük değişim
- -0.21%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.19%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.90%
- Yıllık değişim
- -3.70%
21 Eylül, Pazar