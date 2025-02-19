QuotazioniSezioni
TCMD: Tactile Systems Technology Inc

14.06 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TCMD ha avuto una variazione del -0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.84 e ad un massimo di 14.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.84 14.15
Intervallo Annuale
8.61 21.10
Chiusura Precedente
14.09
Apertura
14.12
Bid
14.06
Ask
14.36
Minimo
13.84
Massimo
14.15
Volume
589
Variazione giornaliera
-0.21%
Variazione Mensile
6.19%
Variazione Semestrale
7.90%
Variazione Annuale
-3.70%
21 settembre, domenica