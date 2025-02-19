Valute / TCMD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TCMD: Tactile Systems Technology Inc
14.06 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TCMD ha avuto una variazione del -0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.84 e ad un massimo di 14.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TCMD News
- Should Value Investors Buy Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock?
- LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Right Now?
- Dodd, Tactile Systems CEO, sells $95k in TCMD stock
- Is Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
- Tactile Systems Technology stock rises after beating Q2 estimates
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Tactile Systems Q2 2025 misses EPS, beats revenue
- Tactile Systems earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tactile Systems (TCMD) Q2 Revenue Up 8%
- DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Tactile Systems at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth in Healthcare
- Tactile Systems at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Tactile Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
- Tactile Systems Stock Tumbles As Q1 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations - Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD)
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; US Trade Deficit Widens In March - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC)
- Tactile Systems stock tumbles after Q1 miss
- Tactile Systems Technology: Interesting Devices Company, Need More Clarity (NASDAQ:TCMD)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter - ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK), RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)
- This Workday Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO), Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.84 14.15
Intervallo Annuale
8.61 21.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.09
- Apertura
- 14.12
- Bid
- 14.06
- Ask
- 14.36
- Minimo
- 13.84
- Massimo
- 14.15
- Volume
- 589
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.70%
21 settembre, domenica