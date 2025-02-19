Währungen / TCMD
TCMD: Tactile Systems Technology Inc
14.07 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TCMD hat sich für heute um -0.14% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.12 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Tactile Systems Technology Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
14.00 14.12
Jahresspanne
8.61 21.10
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.09
- Eröffnung
- 14.12
- Bid
- 14.07
- Ask
- 14.37
- Tief
- 14.00
- Hoch
- 14.12
- Volumen
- 99
- Tagesänderung
- -0.14%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.98%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.63%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K