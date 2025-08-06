FiyatlarBölümler
SWKS
SWKS: Skyworks Solutions Inc

78.95 USD 1.92 (2.49%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SWKS fiyatı bugün 2.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 75.73 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 80.30 aralığında işlem gördü.

Skyworks Solutions Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
75.73 80.30
Yıllık aralık
47.93 101.51
Önceki kapanış
77.03
Açılış
78.01
Satış
78.95
Alış
79.25
Düşük
75.73
Yüksek
80.30
Hacim
11.371 K
Günlük değişim
2.49%
Aylık değişim
8.18%
6 aylık değişim
22.65%
Yıllık değişim
-19.21%
