SWKS: Skyworks Solutions Inc

78.95 USD 1.92 (2.49%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SWKS ha avuto una variazione del 2.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.73 e ad un massimo di 80.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Skyworks Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
75.73 80.30
Intervallo Annuale
47.93 101.51
Chiusura Precedente
77.03
Apertura
78.01
Bid
78.95
Ask
79.25
Minimo
75.73
Massimo
80.30
Volume
11.371 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.49%
Variazione Mensile
8.18%
Variazione Semestrale
22.65%
Variazione Annuale
-19.21%
