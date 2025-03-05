FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / SPNT
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

SPNT: SiriusPoint Ltd

17.71 USD 0.31 (1.72%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SPNT fiyatı bugün -1.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.70 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.10 aralığında işlem gördü.

SiriusPoint Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPNT haberleri

Günlük aralık
17.70 18.10
Yıllık aralık
12.78 21.03
Önceki kapanış
18.02
Açılış
18.07
Satış
17.71
Alış
18.01
Düşük
17.70
Yüksek
18.10
Hacim
1.037 K
Günlük değişim
-1.72%
Aylık değişim
-4.99%
6 aylık değişim
2.85%
Yıllık değişim
24.72%
21 Eylül, Pazar