货币 / SPNT
SPNT: SiriusPoint Ltd
18.04 USD 0.03 (0.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SPNT汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点18.04和高点18.22进行交易。
关注SiriusPoint Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SPNT新闻
日范围
18.04 18.22
年范围
12.78 21.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.01
- 开盘价
- 18.12
- 卖价
- 18.04
- 买价
- 18.34
- 最低价
- 18.04
- 最高价
- 18.22
- 交易量
- 374
- 日变化
- 0.17%
- 月变化
- -3.22%
- 6个月变化
- 4.76%
- 年变化
- 27.04%
