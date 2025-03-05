通貨 / SPNT
SPNT: SiriusPoint Ltd
18.02 USD 0.06 (0.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPNTの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.91の安値と18.21の高値で取引されました。
SiriusPoint Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SPNT News
1日のレンジ
17.91 18.21
1年のレンジ
12.78 21.03
- 以前の終値
- 17.96
- 始値
- 17.94
- 買値
- 18.02
- 買値
- 18.32
- 安値
- 17.91
- 高値
- 18.21
- 出来高
- 782
- 1日の変化
- 0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.65%
- 1年の変化
- 26.90%
