Währungen / SPNT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SPNT: SiriusPoint Ltd
18.02 USD 0.06 (0.33%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SPNT hat sich für heute um 0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.21 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SiriusPoint Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPNT News
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Third Point Investors to redeem shares, acquire Malibu Life Reinsurance
- SiriusPoint appoints Martin Hudson as board director
- Can SiriusPoint (SPNT) Climb 33.55% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Should Value Investors Buy SiriusPoint (SPNT) Stock?
- SiriusPoint (SPNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Siriuspoint earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- SiriusPoint beats Q2 expectations with 89.5% Core combined ratio
- Wall Street Analysts See a 29.37% Upside in SiriusPoint (SPNT): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Radian (RDN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Are Investors Undervaluing SiriusPoint (SPNT) Right Now?
- B.Riley initiates SiriusPoint stock with Buy rating, cites turnaround story
- SiriusPoint And Its Preferred Stock Are Underrated Opportunities In The Insurance Sector
- Third Point Re stock hits all-time high at 20.2 USD
- Oppenheimer initiates SiriusPoint stock with outperform rating
- Third Point Re stock hits all-time high of 19.88 USD
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- SiriusPoint shareholders elect directors, approve executive pay
- SPNT Stock Soars to All-Time High, Reaching $19.87
- This Aurora Innovation Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday - Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE), Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
- Hartford Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
Tagesspanne
17.91 18.21
Jahresspanne
12.78 21.03
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.96
- Eröffnung
- 17.94
- Bid
- 18.02
- Ask
- 18.32
- Tief
- 17.91
- Hoch
- 18.21
- Volumen
- 782
- Tagesänderung
- 0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.33%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 4.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 26.90%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K