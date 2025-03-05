KurseKategorien
SPNT: SiriusPoint Ltd

18.02 USD 0.06 (0.33%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SPNT hat sich für heute um 0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.21 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SiriusPoint Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
17.91 18.21
Jahresspanne
12.78 21.03
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
17.96
Eröffnung
17.94
Bid
18.02
Ask
18.32
Tief
17.91
Hoch
18.21
Volumen
782
Tagesänderung
0.33%
Monatsänderung
-3.33%
6-Monatsänderung
4.65%
Jahresänderung
26.90%
