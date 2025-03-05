통화 / SPNT
SPNT: SiriusPoint Ltd
17.71 USD 0.31 (1.72%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SPNT 환율이 오늘 -1.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.70이고 고가는 18.10이었습니다.
SiriusPoint Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SPNT News
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Third Point Investors to redeem shares, acquire Malibu Life Reinsurance
- SiriusPoint appoints Martin Hudson as board director
- Can SiriusPoint (SPNT) Climb 33.55% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Should Value Investors Buy SiriusPoint (SPNT) Stock?
- SiriusPoint (SPNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Siriuspoint earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- SiriusPoint beats Q2 expectations with 89.5% Core combined ratio
- Wall Street Analysts See a 29.37% Upside in SiriusPoint (SPNT): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Radian (RDN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Are Investors Undervaluing SiriusPoint (SPNT) Right Now?
- B.Riley initiates SiriusPoint stock with Buy rating, cites turnaround story
- SiriusPoint And Its Preferred Stock Are Underrated Opportunities In The Insurance Sector
- Third Point Re stock hits all-time high at 20.2 USD
- Oppenheimer initiates SiriusPoint stock with outperform rating
- Third Point Re stock hits all-time high of 19.88 USD
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- SiriusPoint shareholders elect directors, approve executive pay
- SPNT Stock Soars to All-Time High, Reaching $19.87
- This Aurora Innovation Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday - Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE), Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
- Hartford Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
일일 변동 비율
17.70 18.10
년간 변동
12.78 21.03
- 이전 종가
- 18.02
- 시가
- 18.07
- Bid
- 17.71
- Ask
- 18.01
- 저가
- 17.70
- 고가
- 18.10
- 볼륨
- 1.037 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.72%
- 월 변동
- -4.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.85%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.72%
