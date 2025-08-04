Dövizler / SMP
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc
39.41 USD 1.10 (2.72%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SMP fiyatı bugün -2.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 39.28 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 40.59 aralığında işlem gördü.
Standard Motor Products Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMP haberleri
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Should Value Investors Buy Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock?
- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorman Products, Standard Motor Products and Douglas Dynamics
- 3 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks to Gain From Surging Demand
- Standard Motor Products at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Expansion into Europe
- Are Investors Undervaluing Standard Motor Products (SMP) Right Now?
- Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- What Makes Standard Motor Products (SMP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Strattec to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Standard Motor Products stock price target raised to $45 by Jefferies
- Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- What Makes Standard Motor Products (SMP) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
- Standard Motor Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Standard Motor Products earnings beat by $0.34, revenue topped estimates
- Standard Motor Products Q2 2025 slides: global expansion drives diversified growth
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Günlük aralık
39.28 40.59
Yıllık aralık
21.38 41.47
- Önceki kapanış
- 40.51
- Açılış
- 40.59
- Satış
- 39.41
- Alış
- 39.71
- Düşük
- 39.28
- Yüksek
- 40.59
- Hacim
- 148
- Günlük değişim
- -2.72%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.76%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 58.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- 20.26%
21 Eylül, Pazar