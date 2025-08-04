FiyatlarBölümler
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc

39.41 USD 1.10 (2.72%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SMP fiyatı bugün -2.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 39.28 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 40.59 aralığında işlem gördü.

Standard Motor Products Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
39.28 40.59
Yıllık aralık
21.38 41.47
Önceki kapanış
40.51
Açılış
40.59
Satış
39.41
Alış
39.71
Düşük
39.28
Yüksek
40.59
Hacim
148
Günlük değişim
-2.72%
Aylık değişim
2.76%
6 aylık değişim
58.91%
Yıllık değişim
20.26%
