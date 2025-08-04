货币 / SMP
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc
40.65 USD 0.40 (0.99%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SMP汇率已更改0.99%。当日，交易品种以低点40.18和高点40.95进行交易。
关注Standard Motor Products Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SMP新闻
日范围
40.18 40.95
年范围
21.38 41.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 40.25
- 开盘价
- 40.18
- 卖价
- 40.65
- 买价
- 40.95
- 最低价
- 40.18
- 最高价
- 40.95
- 交易量
- 74
- 日变化
- 0.99%
- 月变化
- 6.00%
- 6个月变化
- 63.91%
- 年变化
- 24.05%
