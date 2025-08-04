通貨 / SMP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc
40.51 USD 0.35 (0.87%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SMPの今日の為替レートは、0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.25の安値と40.90の高値で取引されました。
Standard Motor Products Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMP News
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Should Value Investors Buy Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock?
- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorman Products, Standard Motor Products and Douglas Dynamics
- 3 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks to Gain From Surging Demand
- Standard Motor Products at Midwest Ideas: Strategic Expansion into Europe
- Are Investors Undervaluing Standard Motor Products (SMP) Right Now?
- Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- What Makes Standard Motor Products (SMP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Strattec to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Standard Motor Products stock price target raised to $45 by Jefferies
- Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- What Makes Standard Motor Products (SMP) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
- Standard Motor Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Standard Motor Products earnings beat by $0.34, revenue topped estimates
- Standard Motor Products Q2 2025 slides: global expansion drives diversified growth
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
1日のレンジ
40.25 40.90
1年のレンジ
21.38 41.47
- 以前の終値
- 40.16
- 始値
- 40.43
- 買値
- 40.51
- 買値
- 40.81
- 安値
- 40.25
- 高値
- 40.90
- 出来高
- 225
- 1日の変化
- 0.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 63.35%
- 1年の変化
- 23.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K