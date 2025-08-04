Währungen / SMP
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc
40.51 USD 0.35 (0.87%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SMP hat sich für heute um 0.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 40.90 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Standard Motor Products Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SMP News
Tagesspanne
40.25 40.90
Jahresspanne
21.38 41.47
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 40.16
- Eröffnung
- 40.43
- Bid
- 40.51
- Ask
- 40.81
- Tief
- 40.25
- Hoch
- 40.90
- Volumen
- 225
- Tagesänderung
- 0.87%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.63%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 63.35%
- Jahresänderung
- 23.62%
