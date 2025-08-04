KurseKategorien
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc

40.51 USD 0.35 (0.87%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SMP hat sich für heute um 0.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 40.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 40.90 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Standard Motor Products Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
40.25 40.90
Jahresspanne
21.38 41.47
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
40.16
Eröffnung
40.43
Bid
40.51
Ask
40.81
Tief
40.25
Hoch
40.90
Volumen
225
Tagesänderung
0.87%
Monatsänderung
5.63%
6-Monatsänderung
63.35%
Jahresänderung
23.62%
