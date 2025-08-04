CotizacionesSecciones
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc

40.16 USD 0.09 (0.22%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SMP de hoy ha cambiado un -0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 40.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.47.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Standard Motor Products Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
40.10 41.47
Rango anual
21.38 41.47
Cierres anteriores
40.25
Open
40.18
Bid
40.16
Ask
40.46
Low
40.10
High
41.47
Volumen
178
Cambio diario
-0.22%
Cambio mensual
4.72%
Cambio a 6 meses
61.94%
Cambio anual
22.55%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B