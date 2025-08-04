Divisas / SMP
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc
40.16 USD 0.09 (0.22%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SMP de hoy ha cambiado un -0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 40.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.47.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Standard Motor Products Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SMP News
Rango diario
40.10 41.47
Rango anual
21.38 41.47
- Cierres anteriores
- 40.25
- Open
- 40.18
- Bid
- 40.16
- Ask
- 40.46
- Low
- 40.10
- High
- 41.47
- Volumen
- 178
- Cambio diario
- -0.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.72%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 61.94%
- Cambio anual
- 22.55%
