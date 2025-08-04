QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SMP
Tornare a Azioni

SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc

39.41 USD 1.10 (2.72%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SMP ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.28 e ad un massimo di 40.59.

Segui le dinamiche di Standard Motor Products Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.28 40.59
Intervallo Annuale
21.38 41.47
Chiusura Precedente
40.51
Apertura
40.59
Bid
39.41
Ask
39.71
Minimo
39.28
Massimo
40.59
Volume
148
Variazione giornaliera
-2.72%
Variazione Mensile
2.76%
Variazione Semestrale
58.91%
Variazione Annuale
20.26%
20 settembre, sabato