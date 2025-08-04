Valute / SMP
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc
39.41 USD 1.10 (2.72%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SMP ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.28 e ad un massimo di 40.59.
Segui le dinamiche di Standard Motor Products Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.28 40.59
Intervallo Annuale
21.38 41.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.51
- Apertura
- 40.59
- Bid
- 39.41
- Ask
- 39.71
- Minimo
- 39.28
- Massimo
- 40.59
- Volume
- 148
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 58.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.26%
20 settembre, sabato