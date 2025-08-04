통화 / SMP
SMP: Standard Motor Products Inc
39.41 USD 1.10 (2.72%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SMP 환율이 오늘 -2.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 39.28이고 고가는 40.59이었습니다.
Standard Motor Products Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
39.28 40.59
년간 변동
21.38 41.47
- 이전 종가
- 40.51
- 시가
- 40.59
- Bid
- 39.41
- Ask
- 39.71
- 저가
- 39.28
- 고가
- 40.59
- 볼륨
- 148
- 일일 변동
- -2.72%
- 월 변동
- 2.76%
- 6개월 변동
- 58.91%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.26%
20 9월, 토요일