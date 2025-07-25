- Genel bakış
SMLF: iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF
SMLF fiyatı bugün 0.19% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 74.89 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 75.56 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMLF haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SMLF stock price today?
iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock is priced at 74.90 today. It trades within 74.89 - 75.56, yesterday's close was 74.76, and trading volume reached 178. The live price chart of SMLF shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF is currently valued at 74.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.97% and USD. View the chart live to track SMLF movements.
How to buy SMLF stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF shares at the current price of 74.90. Orders are usually placed near 74.90 or 75.20, while 178 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow SMLF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMLF stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.39 - 75.86 and current price 74.90. Many compare 0.74% and 22.03% before placing orders at 74.90 or 75.20. Explore the SMLF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF in the past year was 75.86. Within 53.39 - 75.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (SMLF) over the year was 53.39. Comparing it with the current 74.90 and 53.39 - 75.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMLF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMLF stock split?
iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.76, and 12.97% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 74.76
- Açılış
- 74.95
- Satış
- 74.90
- Alış
- 75.20
- Düşük
- 74.89
- Yüksek
- 75.56
- Hacim
- 178
- Günlük değişim
- 0.19%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.74%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 22.03%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.97%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 4.2%
- Önceki
- 4.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 84 K
- Önceki
- 22 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 62.2%
- Önceki
- 62.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 3.9%
- Önceki
- 3.7%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 98 K
- Önceki
- 38 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.8%
- Önceki
- 8.1%
- Açıklanan
- 54.2
- Beklenti
- 56.4
- Önceki
- 54.5
- Açıklanan
- 53.6
- Beklenti
- 55.0
- Önceki
- 55.4
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 422
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 424
- Açıklanan
- 549
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 549
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 266.7 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 103.0 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- -172.5 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 23.4 K