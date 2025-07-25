KotasyonBölümler
SMLF: iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF

74.90 USD 0.14 (0.19%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SMLF fiyatı bugün 0.19% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 74.89 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 75.56 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMLF haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is SMLF stock price today?

iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock is priced at 74.90 today. It trades within 74.89 - 75.56, yesterday's close was 74.76, and trading volume reached 178. The live price chart of SMLF shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF is currently valued at 74.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.97% and USD. View the chart live to track SMLF movements.

How to buy SMLF stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF shares at the current price of 74.90. Orders are usually placed near 74.90 or 75.20, while 178 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow SMLF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SMLF stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.39 - 75.86 and current price 74.90. Many compare 0.74% and 22.03% before placing orders at 74.90 or 75.20. Explore the SMLF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF in the past year was 75.86. Within 53.39 - 75.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (SMLF) over the year was 53.39. Comparing it with the current 74.90 and 53.39 - 75.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMLF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SMLF stock split?

iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.76, and 12.97% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
74.89 75.56
Yıllık aralık
53.39 75.86
Önceki kapanış
74.76
Açılış
74.95
Satış
74.90
Alış
75.20
Düşük
74.89
Yüksek
75.56
Hacim
178
Günlük değişim
0.19%
Aylık değişim
0.74%
6 aylık değişim
22.03%
Yıllık değişim
12.97%
03 Ekim, Cuma
10:05
USD
FOMC Üyesi Williams'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
12:30
USD
İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
4.2%
Önceki
4.3%
12:30
USD
Tarım Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
84 K
Önceki
22 K
12:30
USD
Katılım Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
62.2%
Önceki
62.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
0.4%
Önceki
0.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Yıllık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
3.9%
Önceki
3.7%
12:30
USD
Özel Tarım Dışı Bordrolar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
98 K
Önceki
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.8%
Önceki
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Hizmet PMI
Açıklanan
54.2
Beklenti
56.4
Önceki
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Bileşik PMI
Açıklanan
53.6
Beklenti
55.0
Önceki
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Dışı Ödenen Fiyatlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Petrol Rig Sayısı
Açıklanan
422
Beklenti
Önceki
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Sondaj Kuyusu Sayısı
Açıklanan
549
Beklenti
Önceki
549
17:40
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
19:30
USD
CFTC Altın Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Ham Petrol Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
23.4 K