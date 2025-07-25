- Overview
SMLF: iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF
SMLF exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.95 and at a high of 75.32.
Follow iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SMLF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMLF stock price today?
iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock is priced at 75.21 today. It trades within 74.95 - 75.32, yesterday's close was 74.76, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of SMLF shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF is currently valued at 75.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.44% and USD. View the chart live to track SMLF movements.
How to buy SMLF stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF shares at the current price of 75.21. Orders are usually placed near 75.21 or 75.51, while 13 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow SMLF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMLF stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.39 - 75.86 and current price 75.21. Many compare 1.16% and 22.53% before placing orders at 75.21 or 75.51. Explore the SMLF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF in the past year was 75.86. Within 53.39 - 75.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (SMLF) over the year was 53.39. Comparing it with the current 75.21 and 53.39 - 75.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMLF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMLF stock split?
iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.76, and 13.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 74.76
- Open
- 74.95
- Bid
- 75.21
- Ask
- 75.51
- Low
- 74.95
- High
- 75.32
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.53%
- Year Change
- 13.44%
