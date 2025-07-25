QuotesSections
Currencies / SMLF
Back to US Stock Market

SMLF: iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF

75.21 USD 0.45 (0.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SMLF exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.95 and at a high of 75.32.

Follow iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMLF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SMLF stock price today?

iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock is priced at 75.21 today. It trades within 74.95 - 75.32, yesterday's close was 74.76, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of SMLF shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF is currently valued at 75.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.44% and USD. View the chart live to track SMLF movements.

How to buy SMLF stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF shares at the current price of 75.21. Orders are usually placed near 75.21 or 75.51, while 13 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow SMLF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SMLF stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.39 - 75.86 and current price 75.21. Many compare 1.16% and 22.53% before placing orders at 75.21 or 75.51. Explore the SMLF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF in the past year was 75.86. Within 53.39 - 75.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (SMLF) over the year was 53.39. Comparing it with the current 75.21 and 53.39 - 75.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMLF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SMLF stock split?

iShares U.S. Small?Cap Equity Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.76, and 13.44% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
74.95 75.32
Year Range
53.39 75.86
Previous Close
74.76
Open
74.95
Bid
75.21
Ask
75.51
Low
74.95
High
75.32
Volume
13
Daily Change
0.60%
Month Change
1.16%
6 Months Change
22.53%
Year Change
13.44%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K