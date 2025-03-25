FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / SII
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

SII: Sprott Inc

72.98 USD 1.04 (1.45%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SII fiyatı bugün 1.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 71.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 73.47 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sprott Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SII haberleri

Günlük aralık
71.94 73.47
Yıllık aralık
39.33 77.09
Önceki kapanış
71.94
Açılış
72.16
Satış
72.98
Alış
73.28
Düşük
71.94
Yüksek
73.47
Hacim
326
Günlük değişim
1.45%
Aylık değişim
10.91%
6 aylık değişim
61.75%
Yıllık değişim
67.92%
21 Eylül, Pazar