SII: Sprott Inc
72.98 USD 1.04 (1.45%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SII fiyatı bugün 1.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 71.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 73.47 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sprott Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
SII haberleri
- Copper Volatility Can't Detract From Broader Supply-Demand Pressures - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- Sprott Q2 2025 slides reveal revenue beat, EPS miss amid accelerating metal investments
- Sprott Inc. (SII) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sprott Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SII)
- TD Securities downgrades Sprott stock to Hold after 71% YTD gain
- TD Cowen downgrades Sprott stock to Hold after 71% year-to-date rally
- Sprott stock hits all-time high at 75.44 USD
- Want To Invest In Global Electrification? Check Out Copper—A Metal That's Critical to AI, EVs And More
- Sprott stock hits all-time high at 70.83 USD
- Sprott stock reaches all-time high at 69.61 USD
- Sprott: Excellent AUM Growth In The Exchange Listed Products Segment (NYSE:SII)
- Sprott stock price target raised to C$94 on strong fund flows
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.57%
- Sprott Inc stock hits all-time high at 66.13 USD
- Sprott Inc stock hits all-time high at 64.77 USD
- Sprott Inc Stock Soars to All-Time High of $62.91 Amid Bullish Run
- Uranium's Resurgence: Structural Shifts And Federal Initiative Are Powering A Long-Term Energy Narrative - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)
- Sprott Inc Stock Soars to All-Time High of $59.21 Amid Strong Growth
- Asset Entities Inc. And 2 Other New Model Portfolio Picks (May 2025)
- Sprott Inc stock soars to 52-week high, hits $56.47
- Ares Management Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Sprott: A Low-Risk Investment To Participate In The Developing Metals Bull Market (SII)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
Günlük aralık
71.94 73.47
Yıllık aralık
39.33 77.09
- Önceki kapanış
- 71.94
- Açılış
- 72.16
- Satış
- 72.98
- Alış
- 73.28
- Düşük
- 71.94
- Yüksek
- 73.47
- Hacim
- 326
- Günlük değişim
- 1.45%
- Aylık değişim
- 10.91%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 61.75%
- Yıllık değişim
- 67.92%
21 Eylül, Pazar