SII: Sprott Inc
72.98 USD 1.04 (1.45%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SII ha avuto una variazione del 1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.94 e ad un massimo di 73.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
71.94 73.47
Intervallo Annuale
39.33 77.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 71.94
- Apertura
- 72.16
- Bid
- 72.98
- Ask
- 73.28
- Minimo
- 71.94
- Massimo
- 73.47
- Volume
- 326
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 67.92%
20 settembre, sabato