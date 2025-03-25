QuotazioniSezioni
SII: Sprott Inc

72.98 USD 1.04 (1.45%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SII ha avuto una variazione del 1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.94 e ad un massimo di 73.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
71.94 73.47
Intervallo Annuale
39.33 77.09
Chiusura Precedente
71.94
Apertura
72.16
Bid
72.98
Ask
73.28
Minimo
71.94
Massimo
73.47
Volume
326
Variazione giornaliera
1.45%
Variazione Mensile
10.91%
Variazione Semestrale
61.75%
Variazione Annuale
67.92%
