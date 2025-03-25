货币 / SII
SII: Sprott Inc
69.66 USD 0.85 (1.21%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SII汇率已更改-1.21%。当日，交易品种以低点69.18和高点70.59进行交易。
关注Sprott Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SII新闻
- Copper Volatility Can't Detract From Broader Supply-Demand Pressures - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- Sprott Q2 2025 slides reveal revenue beat, EPS miss amid accelerating metal investments
- Sprott Inc. (SII) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sprott Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SII)
- TD Securities downgrades Sprott stock to Hold after 71% YTD gain
- TD Cowen downgrades Sprott stock to Hold after 71% year-to-date rally
- Sprott stock hits all-time high at 75.44 USD
- Want To Invest In Global Electrification? Check Out Copper—A Metal That's Critical to AI, EVs And More
- Sprott stock hits all-time high at 70.83 USD
- Sprott stock reaches all-time high at 69.61 USD
- Sprott: Excellent AUM Growth In The Exchange Listed Products Segment (NYSE:SII)
- Sprott stock price target raised to C$94 on strong fund flows
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.57%
- Sprott Inc stock hits all-time high at 66.13 USD
- Sprott Inc stock hits all-time high at 64.77 USD
- Sprott Inc Stock Soars to All-Time High of $62.91 Amid Bullish Run
- Uranium's Resurgence: Structural Shifts And Federal Initiative Are Powering A Long-Term Energy Narrative - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)
- Sprott Inc Stock Soars to All-Time High of $59.21 Amid Strong Growth
- Asset Entities Inc. And 2 Other New Model Portfolio Picks (May 2025)
- Sprott Inc stock soars to 52-week high, hits $56.47
- Ares Management Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Sprott: A Low-Risk Investment To Participate In The Developing Metals Bull Market (SII)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
日范围
69.18 70.59
年范围
39.33 77.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 70.51
- 开盘价
- 70.26
- 卖价
- 69.66
- 买价
- 69.96
- 最低价
- 69.18
- 最高价
- 70.59
- 交易量
- 176
- 日变化
- -1.21%
- 月变化
- 5.87%
- 6个月变化
- 54.39%
- 年变化
- 60.29%
